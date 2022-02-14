Joe Burrow 'Disappointed' in Super Bowl 56 Performance, Says Loss Will Fuel Bengals

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow believes he could have done more to help his team in its 23-20 Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

"I was disappointed in my performance overall," he told reporters after the game. "I thought I could play better."

The quarterback finished 22-of-33 for 263 yards and one touchdown in the loss, good for a 101.0 passer rating. On the other hand, the Bengals failed to score in the last 25 minutes of game time as the Rams came from behind for the win. Cincinnati had a chance to tie or win the game down three with 85 seconds left, but the drive ended with a fourth-down stop.

Even in defeat, he still has faith in his team going forward.

"We'll take this and let it fuel us for the next few years," Burrow added.

The Bengals reached the Super Bowl after an incredible run through the postseason, having beaten the AFC No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans and No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs. It was part of an incredible turnaround after they went just 4-11-1 in 2020.

"I'm still going to celebrate with the guys and reminisce on what we did all season," Burrow said after the loss.

The quarterback is only in his second season in the NFL, while other top teammates such as Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are also just scratching the surface of their ability. It makes Cincinnati's run impressive while also providing plenty of hope for the future.

There is still work to do, however, especially improving the offensive line, which allowed seven sacks. One of those hits seemingly caused a knee injury for Burrow, but he did not miss a snap.

"I wasn't coming out," he said.

Burrow will hope to get more championship opportunities in the future.