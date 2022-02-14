Sean McVay: Rams Beat Bengals in Super Bowl 'Because Our Best Players Stepped Up'

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Los Angeles Rams are loaded with playmakers on both sides of the ball, and they all came through in the biggest game of the season.

"That's why we're world champs, because our best players stepped up in the biggest moments," head coach Sean McVay told reporters after the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's Super Bowl LVI.

It's hard to argue with McVay's assessment.

Cooper Kupp capped off a dominant season with the Super Bowl MVP behind eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning reception in the final two minutes. Matthew Stafford also directed the winning touchdown drive that lasted 15 plays and 79 yards, while Odell Beckham Jr. scored a touchdown before he exited with a knee injury.

Defensively, Aaron Donald and Von Miller each finished with two sacks and three quarterback hits. Their ability to completely overwhelm Cincinnati's offensive line in the second half prevented the AFC representative from pulling away when it had the lead.

While Jalen Ramsey was beat for a long Tee Higgins touchdown—that appeared to happen because of offensive pass interference—he also finished with four tackles and a pass defended.

The Rams went all-in this season by acquiring Miller and Beckham during the campaign and Stafford before it started, and it paid off with a Lombardi Trophy. The championship wouldn't have happened without those stars leading the way, and perhaps it will inspire other teams to make aggressive moves in the hope of capitalizing on their championship windows.

The result was a legacy-defining Super Bowl for Stafford, Donald and Co.