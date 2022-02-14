Zoi Sadowski-Synnott Tops Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifying at Olympics 2022

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is one of the most impressive athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and she dazzled again Monday (Sunday ET), topping the women's big air qualifying at Big Air Shougang.

Sadowski-Synnott topped the leaderboard with her best score being 176.50. Her first and last runs were her best, with scores of 85.50 and 91.00, respectively. Her second run wasn't the best, as she scored 62.25.

Sadowski-Synnott, 20, is the favorite to take home gold in the women's snowboarding big air final Tuesday (Monday ET). However, that should not come as a surprise after she won New Zealand's first gold at the Winter Olympics in the women's snowboarding slopestyle event.

Sadowski-Synnott gained fame during the 2018 Pyeongchang Games after winning bronze in the big air event as a 16-year-old. She became New Zealand's youngest Olympic medalist until Nico Porteous broke the record in the men's halfpipe event at the same Games.

Aside from Sadowski-Synnott, Japan's Kokomo Murase and Reira Iwabuchi were the top performers in Monday's big air event. Murase finished with a best score of 171.00 to place second, while Iwabuchi finished with a 158.50 to place third.

Hailey Langland was the only American woman to qualify for Tuesday's big air final after finishing with a score of 127.50, good enough for the 12th and final spot.

Women's Top Scorers Who Qualified for Big Air Final

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, New Zealand: 176.50 Kokomo Murase, Japan: 171.00 Reira Iwabuchi, Japan: 158.50 Laurie Blouin, Canada: 156.25 Miyabi Onitsuka, Japan: 154.25 Anna Gasser, Austria: 153.50 Tess Coady, Australia: 136.25 Annika Morgan, Germany: 132.25 Rong Ge, China: 129.75 Jasmine Baird, Canada: 129.50 Melissa Peperkamp, Netherlands: 128.25 Hailey Langland, United States: 127.50

What's Next?

The women's snowboarding big air finale will take place Tuesday (Monday ET), followed by the men's snowboarding big air finale.