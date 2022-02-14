USA's Kaillie Humphries Wins Gold Medal for Women's Monobob at Winter Olympics 2022

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

In the first-ever women's monobob competition at the Winter Olympics, Team USA's Kaillie Humphries took home the gold medal on Monday (Sunday ET) with a combined time of 4:19.27 in four runs.

Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor won the silver medal with a time of 4:20.81. Meyers Taylor had a strong finish in her final run to separate herself from Canada's Christine de Bruin, who earned the bronze medal with a time of 4:21.03.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for Humphries, who held the lead after each of the first three runs.

Humphries, who won two bobsleigh gold medals for Canada before switching to representing the United States in 2019 after saying her former head coach mentally and emotionally harassed her, was considered the heavy favorite in this event. She had won the two-woman 2021 world championship alongside Lolo Jones as well.

Humphries has been vocal about increasing women's bobsleigh events at the Olympics.

"I would have liked to see four man just to see more participation from women worldwide—it doubles our numbers having four-man vs just mono—but at the end of the day this is increasing participation worldwide," she told Olympics.com after her first two runs.

Humphries added: "I hope the sport continues to grow and we see men doing mono and women doing four-man and that we can all of us do all three events in future. But to know that women before me fought to even get the women’s two-man into the Olympics and I fought so hard to get this new event... women after me long past I'm gone are going to be able to do at least these two events which is huge and hopefully the sport will continue to grow."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The bobsleigh events will continue Monday with the two-man competition.