Video: Rams' Taylor Rapp Proposes to Girlfriend Danielle Johnson After Super Bowl 56

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams free safety Taylor Rapp is having a pretty great day.

First, he and the Rams won Super Bowl LVI 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Soon after the win, he proposed to his girlfriend, Danielle Johnson, in the middle of the SoFi Stadium field.

The 24-year-old, who just completed his third NFL season, amassed seven tackles (four solo) in the win.

This isn't the only time a football player has proposed to their girlfriend after a big game, with Boise State running back Ian Johnson notably doing so to partner Chrissy Popadics after the Broncos' 42-41 upset win over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.

This also isn't the only big news on the Rams' family front. Of note, NFL reporter Josina Anderson got the scoop that L.A. wideout Van Jefferson's wife, Samaria, was in labor with their second child:

Overall, it was an excellent day for the Rams on multiple fronts as the team enjoyed its second-ever Lombardi Trophy and first in L.A.