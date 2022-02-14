Super Bowl 57 Odds: Chiefs, Bills Open as Co-Favorites to Win 2023 NFL Title

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, there are already eyes looking ahead to next year's title game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are the early favorites to be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 2023. Both teams opened at +750 (bet $100 to win $750).

The reigning-champion Rams opened up behind the Bills and Chiefs at +1000. The Bengals are pegged right after them at +1400, which ties with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

It's not a surprise that the Chiefs and Bills are at the top of the list, especially considering they are two of the most stable franchises in the league. Both teams will return their core players led by star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, respectively.

The most notable changes for Kansas City and Buffalo this offseason are likely to come on both of their coaching staffs. Buffalo lost longtime offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who accepted a head coaching position with the New York Giants.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's future with the team is "uncertain" because his one-year contract is set to expire. Schefter noted that Bieniemy is expected to meet with Kansas City head coach Andy Reid sometime in the near future. The Chiefs already lost quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, who is joining Daboll's staff as Giants offensive coordinator.

The teams with the longest odds of winning next year's Super Bowl are the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and New York Jets, who all opened at +15000.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Gambling Problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.