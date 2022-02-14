X

    Rams' Van Jefferson Leaves for Hospital After Super Bowl 56 to Attend Birth of Son

    Erin WalshFebruary 14, 2022

    Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is a Super Bowl champion, but he didn't remain at SoFi Stadium with his teammates to celebrate their 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

    According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Jefferson left the stadium right after the game to go to the hospital for the birth of his son. Jefferson's wife, Samaria, went into labor during Sunday's game. 

    Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue

    Van Jefferson grabbed his daughter as she and his dad came into the field and sprinted through the locker room and is heading to the hospital right now. Samaria, his wife, is having their son and was rushed to the hospital mid-game as she went into labor.

    Samaria told Rodrigue last week that she was hoping for two additions to the family.

    "A baby, and a Lombardi," she said.

    Jefferson, a second-year receiver out of Florida, took a big step forward in 2021. He caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns. Entering Sunday, he had five catches for 79 yards on nine targets in three playoff games.

    The 25-year-old finished the Super Bowl with four catches for 23 yards. 

