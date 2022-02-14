Rams' Van Jefferson Leaves for Hospital After Super Bowl 56 to Attend Birth of Son

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is a Super Bowl champion, but he didn't remain at SoFi Stadium with his teammates to celebrate their 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Jefferson left the stadium right after the game to go to the hospital for the birth of his son. Jefferson's wife, Samaria, went into labor during Sunday's game.

Samaria told Rodrigue last week that she was hoping for two additions to the family.

"A baby, and a Lombardi," she said.

Jefferson, a second-year receiver out of Florida, took a big step forward in 2021. He caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns. Entering Sunday, he had five catches for 79 yards on nine targets in three playoff games.

The 25-year-old finished the Super Bowl with four catches for 23 yards.