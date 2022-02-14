Bengals' Zac Taylor Calls Super Bowl 56 'Really Well-Officiated' Despite Late Flags

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The Los Angeles Rams' game-winning drive of Super Bowl LVI went 15 plays for 79 yards and cemented Matthew Stafford's legacy, but Cincinnati Bengals fans could be forgiven for thinking about the officials after the 23-20 loss.

Head coach Zac Taylor apparently doesn't share that opinion.

"I thought it was a really well-officiated game," he told reporters.

The biggest flag came on 3rd-and-goal from the 8-yard line when Logan Wilson was whistled for defensive holding on an incomplete pass. That call was borderline at best, and there was unnecessary roughness and defensive pass interference on the next two plays before Cooper Kupp's winning touchdown.

It should be noted Cincinnati's biggest touchdown of the game also came on a questionable call.

Tee Higgins hauled in a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, but he also got away with yanking Jalen Ramsey's facemask as he went downfield on his route.

The Bengals also had plenty of chances to win regardless of the officials.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

They had the ball with the lead for five possessions in the second half, and those possessions ended with a field goal inside the red zone and four punts. Had they done more with those chances, the flags at the end of the game would not have made a difference.

Cincinnati's offensive line also fell apart as the game progressed, and the Rams ended up with seven sacks. That pressure on Joe Burrow is a major reason the Bengals were unable to pull away when they had those possessions in the second half and underscored how much they need to improve along the offensive front during the offseason.

The Bengals also turned the ball over on downs on their final possession after they gave the ball to Samaje Perine on a critical third down. It was an unusual play call in the moment, especially since the clock was an issue at the time.

Still, the fans will surely have trouble forgetting about some of those flags at the end of the game.