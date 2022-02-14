Rams' Aaron Donald Will 'Take Some Time' to Decide NFL Future amid Retirement Rumors

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald will "take some time" to make a decision about his future after helping his team win Super Bowl LVI, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The defensive lineman will stay "in the moment" after the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The discussion of Donald's potential retirement comes after NBC's Rodney Harrison said the All-Pro player could step away if his team wins a title:

Michele Tafoya asked Donald about retirement after the game on the NBC broadcast, but he simply said he would enjoy the celebration first.

In his eight in the NFL, the 30-year-old has checked nearly every box in a career that will certainly lead to the Hall of Fame.

Donald's resume includes a Defensive Rookie of the Year, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, eight Pro Bowl selections and seven first-team All-Pro honors. He has 98 career sacks in the regular season, including at least eight in every season.

The Super Bowl was the last thing on the to-do list, and he was instrumental in helping Los Angeles win the title, totaling two sacks and three quarterback hits. His pressure on a fourth-down play effectively sealed the victory for the Rams:

It might be difficult to step away while still being one of the best players in the NFL, but if he does, he'll walk away as one of the most decorated defensive players in the history of the game.