X

    Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Rips Eli Apple After Cooper Kupp's Game-Winning Super Bowl TD

    Doric SamFebruary 14, 2022

    AP Photo/Matt Rourke

    In the waning moments of Super Bowl LVI, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple surrendered the game-winning touchdown to Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.

    After the game, Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman piled on and ripped Apple for his performance:

    Mecole Hardman Jr. @MecoleHardman4

    <a href="https://twitter.com/EliApple?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EliApple</a> Wish you was a better corner bro then the game winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you 🤷🏾‍♂️

    Mecole Hardman Jr. @MecoleHardman4

    <a href="https://twitter.com/EliApple?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EliApple</a> It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day 🥺 but in the mean time just go get better at your craft ✌🏾 <a href="https://t.co/y6ZJN5zkgS">pic.twitter.com/y6ZJN5zkgS</a>

    Hardman's animosity towards Apple stems from the cornerback's victory lap on social media after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

    One of Apple's former teammates also chimed in, as New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas expressed his lack of astonishment with the result:

    Michael Thomas @Cantguardmike

    Eli going to eli

    Apple, who played 25 games for the Saints from 2018-19, made some disparaging remarks about the city of New Orleans last month.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.