Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Rips Eli Apple After Cooper Kupp's Game-Winning Super Bowl TD

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In the waning moments of Super Bowl LVI, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple surrendered the game-winning touchdown to Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.

After the game, Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman piled on and ripped Apple for his performance:

Hardman's animosity towards Apple stems from the cornerback's victory lap on social media after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

One of Apple's former teammates also chimed in, as New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas expressed his lack of astonishment with the result:

Apple, who played 25 games for the Saints from 2018-19, made some disparaging remarks about the city of New Orleans last month.