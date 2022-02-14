X

    Mattress Mack Loses $9.5M After Betting on Bengals to Beat Rams in Super Bowl 56

    Super Bowl LVI wasn't a good one for Mattress Mack.

    The Houston-area businessman, real name Jim McIngvale, wagered $9.5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's big game, but the squad fell short with a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

    McIngvale initially wagered about $4.5 million on the Bengals moneyline before adding another $5 million bet, the largest in Super Bowl history, per Darren Rovell of The Action Network.

    That put $16,207,800 on the line through Caesars Sportsbook.

    Despite the lofty wagers, Mattress Mack seemed relatively calm as the game neared its conclusion:

    Mattress Mack is 15 minutes away from $16M and loves where they're at 🤑 <a href="https://t.co/4E5PV67v4A">pic.twitter.com/4E5PV67v4A</a>

    The game eventually ended with Cooper Kupp scoring a go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes.

    McIngvale won $2.75 million in last year's Super Bowl, successfully betting on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. There have also been big losses with these wagers, including his $2.4 million bet in the Kentucky Derby.

    Mattress Mack was on the losing end this time around, but he likely isn't done at the sportsbooks.

