X

    Super Bowl Commercials 2022: Post-Game Twitter Reacts to Top Ads, Movie Trailers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 14, 2022

    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    This year was a pretty good one for Super Bowl commercials, with a few classics, an ad that will get a lot of people talking and a few trailers for some promising movies.

    Serena Willams stole the show in this Michelob Ultra ad, which takes place in a rustic, classic bowling alley.

    The ad features numerous athletes bowling, including Nneka Ogwumike, Alex Morgan, Jimmy Butler and Peyton Manning. Brooks Koepka is also seen at the pool table.

    Actor Steve Buscemi, who played the part of Donny Kerabatsos in The Big Lebowski, is also seen working behind the counter.

    All of them stop what they are doing when Serena, a 22-major winner, walks in the door.

    It was an important ad for numerous reasons.

    Jane McManus @janesports

    There are kids watching the Super Bowl tonight who just saw Serena Williams treated as the athletic equal of Peyton Manning after Billie Jean King did the coin toss. The visibility matters.

    whitney medworth @its_whitney

    michelob wins. they had SERENA, peyton, nneka, jimmy butler, and alex morgan. that was perfect.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    MICHAEL EHRLICH @MichaelEhrlich

    BREAKING: Michelob ULTRA continues $100M commitment to support gender equality in sports with new <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a> spot starring:<br><br>Serena Williams<br>Peyton Manning<br>Nneka Ogwumike<br>Brooks Koepka<br>Alex Morgan<br>Jimmy Butler<a href="https://t.co/RS0IlnhjFX">pic.twitter.com/RS0IlnhjFX</a>

    Elsewhere, fans of the classic HBO show Sopranos undoubtedly loved this commercial for the new all-electric Chevy Silverado.

    The bulk of the ad is a callback to the show's intro, which featured Tony Soprano (actor James Gandolfini) driving in New Jersey to his home.

    This time around, his television daughter Meadow Soprano (actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler) is doing the driving. The end of the ad features her parking on the curb, much like when Meadow had trouble parallel parking in the closing scenes of the entire series.

    This time around, she pulls right in and greets her Sopranos brother, A.J. (Robert Iler).

    It was clearly one of the best ads of the night.

    Sean Fennessey @SeanFennessey

    That Silverado commercial is SOPRANOS canon.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    good to see after all these years Meadow Soprano finally learned how to park.

    Jessica Smetana @jessica_smetana

    oh my god sopranos commercial wins too. that hug 😭

    The ad that got people talking the most was Coinbase's QR code commercial, which featured a QR code bouncing around the screen a la a 1990s-era screensaver:

    Coinbase @coinbase

    ICYMI 👀<br><br>Now that we have your attention we'd like to announce that we're giving away $15 in BTC to anyone who joins Coinbase by 2/15. <br><br>Click below for more info and RT to tell your friends! <br><br>Sign up and see terms here → <a href="https://t.co/fKHisXZJJc">https://t.co/fKHisXZJJc</a> <a href="https://t.co/SDWUup2Ql5">pic.twitter.com/SDWUup2Ql5</a>

    That elicited a variety of reactions and comments:

    Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano

    Coinbase just spent $14 million for a color-changing QR code to bounce around on the screen for 30-seconds during the Super Bowl…<br><br>And the website crashed.

    Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD

    That Coinbase commercial was brilliant.

    Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia

    Coinbase with the smartest use of a commercial spot ever <a href="https://t.co/hu5uLXhNEX">pic.twitter.com/hu5uLXhNEX</a>

    Edward Snowden @Snowden

    Coinbase spending $16,000,000 on a Superbowl ad to direct people to their website and $0 to make sure that website doesn't crash 10 seconds after the ad starts is so very internet.

    nascarcasm @nascarcasm

    Hi, it's me, member of a supposedly evolved species who spent 30 seconds chasing the CoinBase QR code around the screen with his phone camera like a cat watching a goldfish swimming in a bowl. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a>

    Carmen Rodgers @CarmenRodgers

    The Coinbase commercial with just the QR code, and no dialogue or context, was kinda bold. They basically said “we only trynna sell to people who actually know what this is.”

    A few huge movie trailers also were introduced to an audience of millions, with Jordan Peele's NOPE taking centerstage.

    Peele, who delivered massive hits with Get Out and Us, appears to have another one with Nope.

    Naturally, there's plenty of excitement.

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    “from jordan peele” are maybe the three most exciting movie trailer words

    Sean Fennessey @SeanFennessey

    I just love what Jordan Peele’s movies feel like, down to “Fingertips (Part 2),” one of the most electrifying pop recordings ever. Can’t wait for this. <a href="https://t.co/mx54cMBDmj">pic.twitter.com/mx54cMBDmj</a>

    Richard Newby @RICHARDLNEWBY

    Jordan Peele out here making event horror cinema. Folks who don’t even see horror are into it. My parents are into it. That’s maestro power. 🙌🏾 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOPEMOVIE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOPEMOVIE</a>

    Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might end up being the biggest box-office hit of 2022.

    Doctor Strange @DrStrange

    Enter a new dimension of Strange. Watch the official trailer for Marvel Studios' <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DoctorStrange?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DoctorStrange</a> in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. <a href="https://t.co/p1S4Vq5HBc">pic.twitter.com/p1S4Vq5HBc</a>

    The big news is the voice of Patrick Stewart's Professor X seems to be heard in the trailer, which got people excited:

    Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport

    Patrick Stewart back? Oh hell yes. <a href="https://t.co/nAVGqNqgcs">https://t.co/nAVGqNqgcs</a>

    That could be just one surprise in store, though:

    Matt Ramos @therealsupes

    Marvel is known to not spoil their movies in their marketing so if we got THAT MUCH in the new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness imagine what else they have in store…

    As for the game, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.