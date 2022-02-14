Super Bowl Commercials 2022: Post-Game Twitter Reacts to Top Ads, Movie Trailers

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

This year was a pretty good one for Super Bowl commercials, with a few classics, an ad that will get a lot of people talking and a few trailers for some promising movies.

Serena Willams stole the show in this Michelob Ultra ad, which takes place in a rustic, classic bowling alley.

The ad features numerous athletes bowling, including Nneka Ogwumike, Alex Morgan, Jimmy Butler and Peyton Manning. Brooks Koepka is also seen at the pool table.

Actor Steve Buscemi, who played the part of Donny Kerabatsos in The Big Lebowski, is also seen working behind the counter.

All of them stop what they are doing when Serena, a 22-major winner, walks in the door.

It was an important ad for numerous reasons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Elsewhere, fans of the classic HBO show Sopranos undoubtedly loved this commercial for the new all-electric Chevy Silverado.

The bulk of the ad is a callback to the show's intro, which featured Tony Soprano (actor James Gandolfini) driving in New Jersey to his home.

This time around, his television daughter Meadow Soprano (actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler) is doing the driving. The end of the ad features her parking on the curb, much like when Meadow had trouble parallel parking in the closing scenes of the entire series.

This time around, she pulls right in and greets her Sopranos brother, A.J. (Robert Iler).

It was clearly one of the best ads of the night.

The ad that got people talking the most was Coinbase's QR code commercial, which featured a QR code bouncing around the screen a la a 1990s-era screensaver:

That elicited a variety of reactions and comments:

A few huge movie trailers also were introduced to an audience of millions, with Jordan Peele's NOPE taking centerstage.

Peele, who delivered massive hits with Get Out and Us, appears to have another one with Nope.

Naturally, there's plenty of excitement.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might end up being the biggest box-office hit of 2022.

The big news is the voice of Patrick Stewart's Professor X seems to be heard in the trailer, which got people excited:

That could be just one surprise in store, though:

As for the game, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.