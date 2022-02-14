X

    Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Attends Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show

    Erin WalshFebruary 14, 2022

    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson was seen on the field during Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium.

    Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson came out during halftime to watch the show 😂 Can you blame him? <a href="https://t.co/0KuqPD3SSE">pic.twitter.com/0KuqPD3SSE</a>

    Evan McPherson really stayed on the field for the halftime show 😂 <a href="https://t.co/cfTf11PMQ4">pic.twitter.com/cfTf11PMQ4</a>

    Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar headlined this year's show. In the past, several hip-hop artists have made guest appearances, including Travis Scott. However, this is the first year hip-hop artists headlined the event.

    It's not surprising that McPherson was on the field for the show. The 22-year-old told TMZ Sports Sunday he wanted to experience it.

    '"I'll be super bummed if we can't at least watch it on a TV or something," McPherson said. "I hope I get to watch it," he added. "I hope I get to be out there to experience it."

    Based on McPherson's performance throughout the postseason, which has included two game-winning field goals, there was no reason for him not to be allowed to experience arguably the biggest halftime show in Super Bowl history.

