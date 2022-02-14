Bengals' Vernon Hargreaves Penalized for Celebrating Super Bowl INT While Inactive

AP Photo/Nick Cammett

A word of advice for all NFL players who are inactive for games: Don't go on the field to celebrate turnovers with your teammates.

The Cincinnati Bengals cut into a 13-3 deficit during Sunday's Super Bowl with a trick-play touchdown that saw Joe Mixon hit Tee Higgins in the end zone. It then built on its momentum when Jessie Bates III intercepted a Matthew Stafford pass.

However, some of that momentum disappeared when cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III came on the field to celebrate with his teammates after the interception.

Hargreaves was inactive, and NFL Officiating explained the penalty:

Fortunately for the Bengals, they trailed just 13-10 at the half despite the penalty.