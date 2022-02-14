George Kittle, Nick Chubb Tweet Petition to Ban Turf After Odell Beckham Jr. Injury

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

After Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a non-contact injury to his left knee in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, multiple NFL players took to social media to voice their displeasure with playing on artificial turf.

In particular, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and San Francisco 49ers George Kittle initiated a call-to-action by tweeting out a petition for the NFL to ban artificial turf in favor of real grass.

Chubb noted that the issue is personal because he sprained his MCL while playing on artificial turf.

Despite many calling for the removal of artificial turf from the game, veteran receiver Kenny Stills indicated his skepticism by pointing out the reason real grass isn't used more:

Beckham went down in the second quarter and had to be helped off the field without putting much weight on his left leg. He had suffered a torn ACL in his left knee seven games into the 2020 season. Beckham's injury was a major blow to the Rams as he had success in the first half with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.