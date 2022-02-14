Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. Helped Off Field After Suffering Knee Injury in Super Bowl 56

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Los Angeles Rams announced that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that Beckham had to be helped off the field without putting much weight on his left leg. NFL Network's James Palmer noted that Beckham was visibly upset and punched a table as he walked into the medical tent. Breer stated that Beckham was headed toward the locker room with team trainers after exiting the medical tent.

Beckham signed with Los Angeles prior to its Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers. He was released by the Cleveland Browns after two-plus seasons with the team.

Beckham got off to a slow start this season after returning in Week 3 following his recovery from a torn ACL. Since signing with the Rams, he's done much better. He caught a touchdown in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVI, his third score of the postseason.

The Browns acquired Beckham from the New York Giants prior to the 2019 season. He recorded 74 receptions for 1,035 yards in his first year with Cleveland, but his 2020 season was cut short after seven games because of the torn ACL.

Beckham's separation from Cleveland was a messy one. The team could not find a trade destination for the three-time Pro Bowler before the NFL trade deadline passed. Beckham's father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted an Instagram video showing Baker Mayfield failing to throw to the 29-year-old. Beckham was then excused from practice while the Browns worked toward releasing him.

Beckham's injury is another blow to the Los Angeles receiving corps. The Rams lost receiver Robert Woods for the remainder of the season because of a torn ACL suffered in practice prior to Week 10. At the time of his injury, Woods was second on the team with 45 receptions, 556 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

With Beckham now sidelined, Rams leading receiver Cooper Kupp will remain the focal point of the passing attack, and Van Jefferson will likely see more targets coming his way.