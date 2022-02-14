Video: Watch Joe Mixon Throw Trick-Play TD Pass to Tee Higgins in Super Bowl 56

Video: Watch Joe Mixon Throw Trick-Play TD Pass to Tee Higgins in Super Bowl 56February 14, 2022
The Cincinnati Bengals' first touchdown pass of the Super Bowl was by someone other than Joe Burrow.
Naturally.
After falling behind 13-3 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, the Bengals marched downfield and into scoring position before breaking out a trick play. Joe Mixon took a pitch from Burrow and found Tee Higgins in the end zone for Cincinnati's first touchdown of the game:
NFL @NFL
JOE MIXON THREW A TD IN THE SUPER BOWL. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleItAll?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleItAll</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLVI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLVI</a> on NBC<br>📱: <a href="https://t.co/K02y40b5Nu">https://t.co/K02y40b5Nu</a> <a href="https://t.co/VuhMuqgiT4">pic.twitter.com/VuhMuqgiT4</a>
ESPN's Field Yates noted he is just the third running back to throw a touchdown in the Super Bowl, while Pro Football Reference shared a look at the non-quarterbacks who threw for a score with the Lombardi Trophy hanging in the balance:
ProFootballReference @pfref
Non-QBs to throw a passing TD in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a>:<br>Robert Newhouse, Super Bowl XII<br>Lawrence McCutcheon, Super Bowl XIV<br>Antwaan Randle El, Super Bowl XL<br>Trey Burton, Super Bowl LII<br>Joe Mixon, Super Bowl LVI
The Bengals will need a few more impact plays like that to win, but a Mixon touchdown pass is certainly a noteworthy way to start a comeback.