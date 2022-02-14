Video: Watch Joe Mixon Throw Trick-Play TD Pass to Tee Higgins in Super Bowl 56

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals' first touchdown pass of the Super Bowl was by someone other than Joe Burrow.

Naturally.

After falling behind 13-3 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, the Bengals marched downfield and into scoring position before breaking out a trick play. Joe Mixon took a pitch from Burrow and found Tee Higgins in the end zone for Cincinnati's first touchdown of the game:

ESPN's Field Yates noted he is just the third running back to throw a touchdown in the Super Bowl, while Pro Football Reference shared a look at the non-quarterbacks who threw for a score with the Lombardi Trophy hanging in the balance:

The Bengals will need a few more impact plays like that to win, but a Mixon touchdown pass is certainly a noteworthy way to start a comeback.