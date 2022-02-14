X

    Video: Watch Joe Mixon Throw Trick-Play TD Pass to Tee Higgins in Super Bowl 56

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 14, 2022

    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Bengals' first touchdown pass of the Super Bowl was by someone other than Joe Burrow.

    Naturally.

    After falling behind 13-3 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, the Bengals marched downfield and into scoring position before breaking out a trick play. Joe Mixon took a pitch from Burrow and found Tee Higgins in the end zone for Cincinnati's first touchdown of the game:

    NFL @NFL

    JOE MIXON THREW A TD IN THE SUPER BOWL. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleItAll?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleItAll</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLVI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLVI</a> on NBC<br>📱: <a href="https://t.co/K02y40b5Nu">https://t.co/K02y40b5Nu</a> <a href="https://t.co/VuhMuqgiT4">pic.twitter.com/VuhMuqgiT4</a>

    ESPN's Field Yates noted he is just the third running back to throw a touchdown in the Super Bowl, while Pro Football Reference shared a look at the non-quarterbacks who threw for a score with the Lombardi Trophy hanging in the balance:

    ProFootballReference @pfref

    Non-QBs to throw a passing TD in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a>:<br>Robert Newhouse, Super Bowl XII<br>Lawrence McCutcheon, Super Bowl XIV<br>Antwaan Randle El, Super Bowl XL<br>Trey Burton, Super Bowl LII<br>Joe Mixon, Super Bowl LVI

    The Bengals will need a few more impact plays like that to win, but a Mixon touchdown pass is certainly a noteworthy way to start a comeback.

