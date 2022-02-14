Drake Cashes Bet for Nearly $450K After Odell Beckham Jr.'s 1st Super Bowl 56 TD

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Drake cashed in a bet for nearly $450,000 after Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. scored a touchdown in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals:

Drake barely had to sweat his half-million wager for Beckham to score a touchdown any time during the game, with OBJ getting it done with 6:22 left in the first quarter.

With the Rams facing a 3rd-and-3 from the Bengals' 17-yard line, L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a dart down the sideline to Beckham, who beat Cincinnati cornerback Mike Hilton for the game's first points:

The Rams took a 7-0 lead after a Matt Gay extra-point attempt.