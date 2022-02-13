Video: The Rock Gives Pre-Game Hype Speech on Field Ahead of Super Bowl 56

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Prior to kickoff at Super Bowl LVI, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was given the microphone to hype the crowd in a way only he could:

Johnson spoke for two minutes and pulled out some of his old catchphrases from his time as a WWE superstar. He gave an equal amount of praise to both the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, setting the table for Sunday's title game.

The Rams received the opening kickoff after the Bengals won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.