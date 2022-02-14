X

    Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022: Twitter Reacts to Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and More

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 14, 2022

    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Super Bowl LVI featured a one-of-a-kind halftime show that lived up to its billing.

    A group of hip hop legends took the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all performing their most iconic songs.

    Some of the biggest names in sports, music and more agreed it was one of the best ever:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!

    Reggie Miller @ReggieMillerTNT

    Now thats a Halftime Show!!!!

    ANTHONY ADAMS @spiceadams

    Dope halftime show!!!!!!<br><br>They might as well go on tour!!

    John Legend @johnlegend

    Dooooope halftime show!!

    Lady Gaga @ladygaga

    THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a> HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That’s what it’s all about!!

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    More, please. Best halftime show I’ve ever seen.

    ashton kutcher @aplusk

    My life just happened on tv. Halftime. Thank you for that

    James Harden @JHarden13

    Best halftime show ever!

    Mayor Guy Fieri @GuyFieri

    BEST HALFTIME SHOW<br>EVER!!!

    kerry washington @kerrywashington

    Officially lost myself. This halftime show is CRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAZY.

    Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg opened the show with "The Next Episode" and "California Love."

    NFL @NFL

    The Next Episode. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PepsiHalftime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PepsiHalftime</a> <a href="https://t.co/nuN5PXBYe1">pic.twitter.com/nuN5PXBYe1</a>

    Ana Cabrera @AnaCabrera

    Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre… still got it.🔥🔥🔥

    A surprise appearance by 50 Cent was appreciated by the crowd:

    NFL @NFL

    Wow. <a href="https://twitter.com/50cent?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@50cent</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PepsiHalftime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PepsiHalftime</a> <a href="https://t.co/8UlJW57gEX">pic.twitter.com/8UlJW57gEX</a>

    Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem followed with their biggest hits:

    NFL @NFL

    Dre Day. <a href="https://twitter.com/kendricklamar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KendrickLamar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/drdre?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrDre</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PepsiHalftime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PepsiHalftime</a> <a href="https://t.co/W9tFZfSRsf">pic.twitter.com/W9tFZfSRsf</a>

    Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

    Kendrick!!!

    NFL @NFL

    MARY. J. BLIGE. 👑 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PepsiHalftime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PepsiHalftime</a> <a href="https://t.co/jRKg9F1ELV">pic.twitter.com/jRKg9F1ELV</a>

    Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 @cmclymer

    The entire place here exploded when Mary J. Blige came on 😭😭😭

    The halftime show was definitely a different one from years past as the NFL diverted from its usual genres. It created a unique performance that will be remembered for a long time. 

    In case not everyone was a fan of the show, the football game remains a good one, with the Los Angeles Rams entering halftime with a 13-10 lead.

