Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022: Twitter Reacts to Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and More

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Super Bowl LVI featured a one-of-a-kind halftime show that lived up to its billing.

A group of hip hop legends took the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all performing their most iconic songs.

Some of the biggest names in sports, music and more agreed it was one of the best ever:

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg opened the show with "The Next Episode" and "California Love."

A surprise appearance by 50 Cent was appreciated by the crowd:

Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem followed with their biggest hits:

The halftime show was definitely a different one from years past as the NFL diverted from its usual genres. It created a unique performance that will be remembered for a long time.

In case not everyone was a fan of the show, the football game remains a good one, with the Los Angeles Rams entering halftime with a 13-10 lead.