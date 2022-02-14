Phoenix Open 2022: Scottie Scheffler Beats Patrick Cantlay in 3-Hole Playoff

Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Phoenix Open with a third-hole playoff win over Patrick Cantlay at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course on Sunday. Both players shot for par on the first two holes of the playoff at the 18th green before Scheffler won with a birdie on the same hole.

Scheffler had a tremendous run on the back nine with five birdies and a bogey to tie Cantlay at 16-under 67 to reach the playoff. It is his first tour title.

Scheffler entered the final round after shooting a nine-under 62 in round three to get to 12-under for the tournament. He was just two strokes off the lead heading into Sunday's finale.

Scheffler's performance on the front nine in Sunday's final round included three birdies and three bogeys. After nine holes, he was even and didn't start to make a run until the 13th hole, when he scored a birdie to finish one-under par entering the 14th green.

The 25-year-old scored a birdie on the 14th and 15th holes to go three under par entering the 16th. He shot for par on the 16th green before scoring another birdie on the 17th and finishing four-under par through 18 holes.

As for Cantlay, he scored three birdies on the front nine to enter the 10th hole three-under par. His performance on the back nine wasn't nearly as impressive as he scored just one birdie, which came on the 15th hole. However, his performance was enough to give him a share of the lead.

Xander Schauffele, Sahith Theegala and Brooks Koepka finished tied for third place at 15-under.

Scheffler turned pro in 2018 after a collegiate career at the University of Texas. Before Sunday, he had two second-place finishes on the PGA Tour and finished in the top 10 17 times.

The PGA Tour heads to California next week for The Genesis Invitational.