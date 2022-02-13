Rodney Harrison: Aaron Donald Told Me He Might Retire If Rams Win Super Bowl 56

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has already cemented himself as one of the best to ever play his position, and he has a chance to add to his legacy in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Rodney Harrison of NBC Sport revealed before Sunday's game that Donald could be ready to walk away from football if the Rams are victorious.

"He's big on legacy, and he doesn't want to be known as a defender that accomplished so many individual things but never won a Super Bowl," Harrison said. "But he also told me this: if he wins a Super Bowl, there's a strong possibility that he could walk away from the game and retire."

It would be a surprise for Donald to walk away from football, especially considering he is now entering his prime and still playing at a very high level. The 30-year-old recorded 84 total tackles with 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles during the regular season.

Donald made an immediate impact when the Rams drafted him with the 13th overall pick in 2014. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year that season and has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight NFL seasons. He's a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and seven-time first-team All-Pro selection.

In their first trip to the title game with in Super Bowl LIII, Donald and the Rams fell short to the New England Patriots by a score of 13-3. Donald recorded five tackles, but he was notably stifled by double-teams by Patriots offensive linemen. He will surely be looking to make up for that performance when he takes on the Bengals.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Donald indeed retires after Sunday's game, he would join a short list of all-time great players who stepped away in their prime. Most notably, Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson retired from the NFL at 31 and 30 years old, respectively.