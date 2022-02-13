Odell Beckham Jr. Wears $200k Diamond-studded Cleats for Super Bowl 56 Warm-Ups

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is all about style, so it should come as no surprise that he participated in warm-ups ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals wearing $200,000 diamond-studded cleats, according to TMZ Sports.

The cleats have 1,494 round white diamonds on the Nike logo, the designer of the shoe told TMZ Sports.

This is the first time in Beckham's career that he will play in a Super Bowl. Before this season, he had also played in just one postseason game as a member of the New York Giants in 2017, which was a wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Beckham joined the Rams in November after being released by the Cleveland Browns. The 29-year-old has been electric in Sean McVay's offense and is a significant reason why the Rams are playing for the Lombardi Trophy.

In three playoff games entering the Super Bowl, Beckham caught 19 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown on 23 targets. He figures to be a large factor on Sunday alongside Cooper Kupp.