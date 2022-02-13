49ers Team Documents Stolen in Ransomware Hack; Law Enforcement Notified

AP Photo/Scot Tucker

The San Francisco 49ers were a victim of a ransomware attack, per Alan Suderman of the Associated Press.

A ransomware gang known as BlackByte has taken credit for the attack, claiming they have stolen some of the team's financial data. The organization posted some documents from a file called "2020 Invoices" on the dark web.

The 49ers have acknowledged a "network security incident," although they don't believe the issue will affect fans.

"To date, we have no indication that this incident involves systems outside of our corporate network, such as those connected to Levi’s Stadium operations or ticket holders," the team said in a statement.

According to Suderman, the FBI and U.S. Secret Service recently issued an alert on BlackByte ransomware after it has compromised several organizations across the country in the past few months.

The 49ers could be a significant target with an estimated value of $4.175 billion, sixth-highest in the NFL, per Forbes. The organization opened its $1.2 billion Levi's Stadium in 2014.