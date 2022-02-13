Russell Wilson Rumors: Pete Carroll, Seahawks QB Talking 'a Bunch' amid Trade Buzz

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are planning for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to return in 2022, and he's been talking "a bunch" with head coach Pete Carroll this offseason amid trade rumors, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

"He expects to be in Seattle and would like to win multiple Super Bowls there," Garafolo said. "He also said that he and Pete Carroll, their relationship is as good as it's ever been. That is the truth. Those guys have been talking a bunch, so there is communication back and forth."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jan. 2 that there was a "leaguewide feeling" that Carroll and Wilson would not both be in Seattle next season.

"The offseason decisions on Carroll, who is under contract through the 2025 season, and Wilson, who has two years remaining on his current deal, will hinge on team chair Jody Allen, who has been the Seahawks' de facto owner since her brother Paul died in 2018," Schefter wrote.

This is the second straight offseason where Wilson has been included in trade rumors. Last offseason, the 33-year-old didn't demand a trade, but his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN's Schefter that the only teams he would accept a move to were the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

After the 2021 season ended, Wilson confirmed that his future in Seattle was uncertain, telling reporters, “I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game [in Seattle]. But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL."

However, he also recently told Chris Russo on SiriusXM that his preference was to remain with the Seahawks, saying, "My hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there. That’s the vision, that’s the goal. That’s always been it, never been anything different."

Wilson and Carroll have been together in Seattle since the 2012 season. The Seahawks selected Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, and he started every game of his career until suffering a finger injury during the 2021 season, causing him to miss three games.

Wilson has a 104-53-1 record since joining the Seahawks in 2012. He and Carroll have also reached two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII during the 2013 season. They have also made the postseason in all but one of Wilson's seasons (2017).