Super Bowl National Anthem 2022: Twitter Reacts to Mickey Guyton's Performance

Before the opening kickoff at Super Bowl LVI, Mickey Guyton turned heads with a memorable national anthem.

The Grammy-nominated country singer took the field Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to open the festivities before the Los Angeles Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans were quick to discuss Guyton's rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on social media:

The big story for many fans, however, is the national anthem length as a common prop bet ahead of Super Bowls. Guyton might have shifted the odds herself during an interview with the Associated Press, saying she was called "quickie Mickey" for her anthem speed.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, Guyton clocked in at one minute and 51 seconds.

This led to quite a reaction online:

Guyton was still able to make her mark while joining a long list of high-profile artists to sing the anthem ahead of the Super Bowl.

"This is a huge moment for me," she told Chuck Arnold of the New York Post. "It's a huge moment for Black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can."

It will certainly be a moment the 38-year-old will remember forever.