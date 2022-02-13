X

    Super Bowl National Anthem 2022: Twitter Reacts to Mickey Guyton's Performance

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 14, 2022

    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Before the opening kickoff at Super Bowl LVI, Mickey Guyton turned heads with a memorable national anthem.

    The Grammy-nominated country singer took the field Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to open the festivities before the Los Angeles Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals.

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/MickeyGuyton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MickeyGuyton</a>’s incredible rendition of the National Anthem! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLVI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLVI</a> <a href="https://t.co/G6099dDz1U">pic.twitter.com/G6099dDz1U</a>

    Fans were quick to discuss Guyton's rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on social media:

    Paxton Elrod @paxton_elrod

    Mickey Guyton representing women of country music beautifully 🤍

    Brandon Caldwell @_brandoc

    mickey guyton giving you vocals AND gospel? aight. aight. AIGHT.

    MAREN MORRIS @MarenMorris

    Wow <a href="https://twitter.com/MickeyGuyton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MickeyGuyton</a> . 🙌🏼✨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a>

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    Now y’all know who Mickey Guyton is. She’s amazing.

    Tim Williams @realtimwilliams

    WOW! I didn’t know who Mickey Guyton was before… but I do now. Chills.

    Jemele Hill @jemelehill

    Mickey Guyton did that.

    Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner

    Mickey Guyton absolutely crushed the National Anthem. Legit tears came to my eyes. 🇺🇸

    The big story for many fans, however, is the national anthem length as a common prop bet ahead of Super Bowls. Guyton might have shifted the odds herself during an interview with the Associated Press, saying she was called "quickie Mickey" for her anthem speed.

    According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, Guyton clocked in at one minute and 51 seconds.

    Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

    National anthem hits over on 1:44.5.<br><br>Unofficially 1:51. Helped by adding an additional “still there.” <br><br>No legal sportsbook could take the bet.

    This led to quite a reaction online:

    br_betting @br_betting

    OVER BETTORS COLLECT YOUR MONEY 💰 <a href="https://t.co/Yt6OhwNwCe">pic.twitter.com/Yt6OhwNwCe</a>

    Nick Pedone @NickPedone12

    Mickey Guyton CRUSHED that OVER!

    The Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Anthem over bettors ✅ <a href="https://t.co/PnplYdeHcS">pic.twitter.com/PnplYdeHcS</a>

    Guyton was still able to make her mark while joining a long list of high-profile artists to sing the anthem ahead of the Super Bowl.

    "This is a huge moment for me," she told Chuck Arnold of the New York Post. "It's a huge moment for Black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can."

    It will certainly be a moment the 38-year-old will remember forever.

