Report: Some NFL Owners Believe Commanders' Dan Snyder Should 'Move On' amid Scandals

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder could be losing support from his fellow owners amid new allegations, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

"I'm told for the first time ever, there is a sense among ownership that the time may have come for Dan Snyder to move on," Florio said Sunday on NBC's Super Bowl Pregame Show (h/t Grant Paulsen of NBC Sports Washington).

During a congressional committee looking into the organization's alleged negative workplace environment, former employee Tiffani Johnston said Snyder put his hand on her thigh during a work dinner, via Tisha Thompson of ESPN.

It comes amid widespread allegations of harassment within Washington's organization. There was an independent investigation into these claims, but a new report by Will Hobson and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post stated Snyder tried to interfere with the investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.