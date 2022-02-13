Report: NFL Exploring Playoff OT Rule Change to Guarantee 1 Possession for Each Team

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly considering a rule change for overtime in the playoffs to guarantee one possession for each team, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

The process of changing the rule "remains in the early stages," Florio adds, ands teams have been asked for their opinions on OT through an annual survey. Owners of 24 teams must vote in favor of the overtime rule change for it to go into effect.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

