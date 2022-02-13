Von Miller Rumors: Rams LB 'Fully Expected' to Explore 2022 NFL Free Agency

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Von Miller could be one Super Bowl run and done with the Los Angeles Rams.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Miller is expected to "fully explore" free agency this offseason.

The future Hall of Famer is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career in March. While the Rams and Miller have enjoyed their short-term arrangement and a return is possible, it's clear the 32-year-old wants to cash out one more time while he's still at the tail-end of his prime.

Miller totaled 50 tackles and 9.5 sacks while splitting the 2021 season with the Broncos and Rams, emerging as a critical midseason addition to the NFC champions' pass rush. Pro Football Focus gave Miller an overall grade of 88.7 for the 2021 season, an incredible bounce back after he missed all of 2020 with an ankle injury.

“I still feel like I’m the guy who has to go out there and win the game for my teammates,” Miller said this week, per Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. "I still feel like I’m the quarterback (of the defense), that I hold all of the weight on me to try and win the game. And that’s how I want it. That’s the way I’ve always looked at it."

Miller shouldn't have a shortage of suitors given his combination of pass-rushing prowess and on-field leadership.

The Rams, who traded a second- and third-round pick for Miller at the deadline, knew this was a possible result of their marriage. They've gone all in on bringing home this Super Bowl, jettisoning future draft pick after future draft pick in hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

If they fall short again on the big stage and Miller bolts, we could look back at that deal for blowing up in their face. But if Miller performs as expected against a weak Bengals offensive line, the master plan should pay off.