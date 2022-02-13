Matthew Stafford Rumors: Rams, QB to Discuss New Contract After Super Bowl 56

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

After leading the Los Angeles Rams to an appearance in Super Bowl 56, Matthew Stafford is reportedly in line for a new deal from the team.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Rams will meet with Stafford's agent, Tom Condon, to "hammer out" a contract extension for the 34-year-old quarterback.

The Rams acquired Stafford in a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions last March. They sent two first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023 plus a 2021 third-rounder and quarterback Jared Goff to the Lions.

The 2022 season is the final year of Stafford's current contract. He is set to earn a $12.5 million base salary, with an additional $10 million roster bonus and $500,000 workout bonus, per Spotrac.

An extension could potentially lower Stafford's cap hit for next season, which would make it easier for the Rams to retain some of their key free agents. Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller are among the big-name Rams players who are set to hit the market at the start of the new league year on March 16.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that the Rams are "very optimistic" they will be able to re-sign Beckham.

Stafford has proven to be a huge difference-maker for the Rams offense. He tied his career high with a 67.2 completion percentage and 41 touchdown passes during the regular season.

Per Pro Football Focus' Kevin Cole, Stafford ranked third among all quarterbacks in expected points added. The stat measures how many points a player is worth to a team.

The only quarterbacks who ranked above Stafford in EPA during the regular season were Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Los Angeles also ranked second in the league with 4.39 net yards per play, fifth in passing yards per game (273.1) and seventh in points per game (27.1) in the regular season.

Stafford has been fantastic in the postseason thus far. The Georgia native has completed 72 percent of his passes for 905 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in three games. He can set a new NFL record for most passing yards in a single postseason with 315 in Super Bowl 56.