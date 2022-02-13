Joe Montana Talks Tom Brady's Retirement: 'I Don't Think It's Done Yet'

AP Foto/Matt Patterson, archivo

Add Joe Montana to the list of people who aren't buying into Tom Brady's retirement.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer told TMZ Sports he doesn't think Brady is truly ready to hang up his cleats yet.

"Look at the team he's got, why would you want to leave that?" Montana said. "I don't think it's done yet. I don't think that's over with."

With Brady under center this past season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South with a 13-4 record and were the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions ended on Jan. 23 with a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round.

They do have several key players set to become free agents this offseason, including wide receiver Chris Godwin, but most of the roster should be back in 2022.

Brady announced in an Instagram post on Feb. 1 that he was retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL.

Less than two weeks since that statement, speculation about Brady's future is already running rampant.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport reported Sunday that the Buccaneers are "leaving the door open" for Brady if he wants to return, and Brady hasn't completely ruled it out.

Based on his performance this season, Brady can still play at a high level. He led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns to finish second in MVP voting behind Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Bucs will presumably want a resolution before the new league year starts on March 16 so they can properly plan if they need to find a new quarterback.