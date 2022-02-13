Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Rams Optimistic WR Will Sign New Contract After Super Bowl

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to extend their partnership with Odell Beckham Jr. beyond the 2021 NFL season, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Mortensen reported Sunday the Rams are "very optimistic" about re-signing the three-time Pro Bowler, who caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season appearances with the team.

