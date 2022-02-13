Tom Brady Posts iPhone Calendar Alert for Super Bowl 56: 'S--t...'

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady was ready in case the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in Los Angeles on Sunday to play in Super Bowl 56.

Instead, the recently retired quarterback's iPhone calendar alert was a frustrating reminder the Bucs came up short in his final NFL season:

Brady led Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl LV title last season in his first year with the franchise.

The Bucs were once again a championship contender throughout the 2021 campaign. They posted a 13-4 record during the regular season, which was tied with the Green Bay Packers for the best mark in the league, to earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

They knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round but were upset at home by the eventual NFC champion Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

The Rams will face off with the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Brady announced his retirement Feb. 1 in a statement posted on Instagram, saying the NFL required a "100 percent competitive commitment."

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," he wrote. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Brady was still putting up top-tier numbers in his final season, throwing for league-high totals in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) while playing in all 17 games.

Those stats combined with the Buccaneers' status as a perennial title contender with him leading the offense made his retirement somewhat of a surprise.

Nevertheless, Brady walked away with the most decorated resume for any player in NFL history after 22 years with the Bucs and New England Patriots, highlighted by seven Super Bowl rings and three MVP Awards.