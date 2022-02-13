Olympic Hockey Results 2022: USA, Canada Wins Among Sunday Scores; Bracket Revealed

Elsa/Getty Images

Team USA clinched the top seed in the men's hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics as it wrapped up an undefeated run through the group stage with a 3-2 win over Germany on Sunday.

Canada, Finland and Slovakia also picked up victories on the final day of pool play in Beijing. All 12 countries now advance to the knockout rounds with the top four teams receiving a bye to the quarterfinals.

Let's check out the full list of scores from Sunday's games along with a look at the bracket. That's followed by a recap of the day's action.

Sunday's Results

Group A: United States 3, Germany 2

Group A: Canada 5, China 0

Group C: Finland 4, Sweden 3 (OT)

Group C: Slovakia 5, Latvia 2

Men's Hockey Bracket

Byes: (1) United States, (2) Finland, (3) Russian Olympic Committee, (4) Sweden

(5) Canada vs. (12) China

(6) Denmark vs. (11) Latvia

(7) Czech Republic vs. (10) Switzerland

(8) Slovakia vs. (9) Germany

Sunday Recap

Team USA fell behind early as Germany's Patrick Hager scored a power-play goal just two minutes into the contest, but Steven Kampfer struck back with a power-play tally of his own less than three minutes later to level the score.

The Americans were able to build a 3-1 lead on the strength of goals by Matthew Knies early in the second and Nathan Smith early in the third.

Germany did bring some drama back to the proceedings as Tom Kuhnhackl scored with 2:29 left in regulation to get back within one, but the Germans couldn't find the equalizer despite late pressure.

The U.S. won the shot battle 32-26 and has emerged as a true gold-medal threat after some uncertainty about the team's potential without NHL players.

In the day's other marquee game, longtime rivals Finland and Sweden played an instant classic that featured a remarkable comeback by the Finns.

The Swedes raced out to a 3-0 lead midway through the second period and appeared on cruise control toward the top spot in Group C.

Finland responded with three goals in the third period, including two inside the final five minutes, to tie the game and set the stage for Harri Pesonen to score the winner in overtime.

Meanwhile, Canada waltzed to a shutout win over China to bounce back from its loss to Team USA. The Canadian and Chinese sides will face off again right away in the first knockout round.

Five different players scored a goal and 11 recorded a point as part of a well-balanced offensive outing for Canada.

Finally, Slovakia was outscored 10-3 over its first two games of the event before rebounding to final group play with a lopsided win over Latvia. Tomas Jurco led the way with a goal and an assist.

The Olympic hockey schedule continues Monday with the two women's semifinals: Canada vs. Switzerland and the United States vs. Finland.

Men's knockout round play begins Tuesday in Beijing.