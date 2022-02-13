Antonio Brown's Glove Thrown to Fans During Mid-Game Exit vs. Jets Sells for $16.9K

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

When Antonio Brown walked off the field midway through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 victory over the New York Jets, he was accidentally performing an act of charity.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, one of the gloves Brown threw into the crowd sold for $16,911.60 at auction Saturday.

The seven-time Pro Bowler set the NFL world ablaze when he removed his jersey and shoulder pads before gesturing toward the MetLife Stadium fans and exiting through the tunnel.

As part of his act of protest, Brown hurled his undershirt and gloves into the stands.

Bidding for one of the gloves began at $81, with Lelands listing the piece as a "tangible memento from an iconic NFL moment."

Brown, who was released by the Buccaneers in the aftermath of the incident, has signaled a desire to continue playing in 2022.

If he has played his last game in the NFL, that glove might only go up in value considering its connection to what would be his final act in the league.