ESPN: Sean McVay, Zac Taylor in Line for New Contracts After Rams-Bengals Super Bowl

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The two head coaches in Super Bowl LVI could reportedly cash in with new deals from their respective teams this offseason.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals are in line for contract extensions.

McVay's future has become a surprising talking point leading up to the Super Bowl. The 36-year-old is still the youngest head coach in the NFL despite being in his fifth season with the Rams.

Speaking to reporters Friday, McVay indicated he could retire from coaching sooner than one might expect:

"I love this so much that it's such a passion but I also know that what I've seen from some of my closest friends, whether it's coaches or even some of our players, I'm gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary. I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can't predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.

"I don't really know. I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them."

One NFC team executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler in January that McVay is "trying to get that Super Bowl ring quickly so then he can have options."

The executive added: "If he wants to do TV for a while, he'd be great at it and can always go back and coach any team he wants after that."

There's been no indication that McVay is looking to leave the Rams this offseason. And if there is already speculation about a contract extension, it would seem unlikely he wants to walk away in the near future.

McVay's deal, which he signed in July 2019, runs through the 2023 season. He has a 55-26 record with two Super Bowl appearances, four playoff berths and three division titles in his first five years with the Rams.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Taylor, who was an assistant on McVay's staff from 2017-18, received a four-year deal from the Bengals when he was hired as head coach in February 2019.

Schefter noted Taylor's average annual salary of $3.75 million is the lowest of any head coach in the league.

After going 6-25-1 in his first two seasons, Taylor led the Bengals to a 10-7 record and an AFC North title in 2021. Their 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wild Card Round was the franchise's first playoff victory since Jan. 6, 1991.

The Bengals are playing in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season. They have never won a championship in 54 years of existence.