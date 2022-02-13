Michael Irvin Defends Odell Beckham: 'Sorry,' Browns Fans, 'Cleveland Just Wasn't It'

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Hall of Fame wide receiver and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin believes Odell Beckham Jr.'s tenure with the Cleveland Browns was always doomed to fail.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Irvin suggested Beckham needed the big stage of a city like Los Angeles in order to truly thrive:

"Odell Beckham is a bad boy on the football field. Period. He just needed the stage and the right atmosphere to show everybody.

"And, Cleveland just wasn't it, I'm sorry. I love Cleveland, but it just wasn't it. This right here, L.A., Hollywood, Super Bowl, and all the energy and the bright lights it brings, that's Odell Beckham."

After enjoying a few massive seasons with the New York Giants to start his career, Beckham was traded to the Browns prior to the 2019 season. OBJ did have 1,035 receiving yards during his first season in Cleveland, but the explosive plays usually weren't there.

Beckham missed all but seven games because of injury the following season and then frustration truly set in this season.

The 29-year-old wideout had just 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns in six games with the Browns, leading to his father posting a video in which he blamed quarterback Baker Mayfield for OBJ's lack of success.

That led to the Browns releasing Beckham, and he subsequently signed with a Rams team with which he has flourished.

In eight regular-season games as a member of the Rams, Beckham made 27 grabs for 305 yards and five touchdowns. His synergy with quarterback Matthew Stafford has carried over to the playoffs as well to the tune of 19 catches for 236 yards and one score.

Now, Beckham is one win away from his first championship, and he will look to help the Rams earn it in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.