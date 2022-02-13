Warriors' Stephen Curry Picks Burrow, Bengals to Beat Stafford, Rams in Super Bowl 56

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry picked the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

According to Kylen Mills of KRON4 News, Curry referenced Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in saying: "Joe Shiesty is that his nickname? I'm going with the Bengals. I'm going with the Bengals."

Curry knows a thing or two about winning championships, as the two-time NBA MVP has led the Warriors to three NBA titles during his career.

He also has the Dubs off to a 42-15 start this season, which is the second-best record in the league.

Meanwhile, the quarterbacks playing in Sunday's Super Bowl have never competed in the big game during their respective careers.

Burrow, who is only in his second NFL season, has led the Bengals on an impressive run that included them upsetting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the AFC Championship Game.

Matthew Stafford is in the midst of his 13th NFL season, but this is his first with the Rams after spending the first 12 with the Detroit Lions. The 34-year-old had never won a playoff game before this season, but now he has the Rams one victory away from a championship.

Super Bowl LVI, which is taking place in the Rams' home venue of SoFi Stadium, will air Sunday on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET.