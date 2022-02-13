X

    Chiefs Rumors: Eric Bieniemy, Andy Reid to Meet to Discuss OC's Future with KC

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 13, 2022

    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy "are expected to soon meet and discuss their futures," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Schefter added that "there are no assurances that Bieniemy will return at this time." The 52-year-old only signed a one-year extension with Kansas City, so he can make a clean break with the franchise this offseason.

    The Chiefs averaged the third-most yards (396.8) and fourth-most points (28.2) and finished third in offensive efficiency at Football Outsiders.

    Although Kansas City's offense ground to a halt in the second half of the AFC Championship Game, one presumes the door is open for Bieniemy to return. 

    The NFL coaching carousel has closed as well, with the various vacancies that had opened this offseason now filled. There isn't a Power Five college football program in need of a head coach, either. Auburn is retaining Bryan Harsin, taking what might have been one late option off the table. 

    If Bieniemy were to leave the Chiefs now, he might have to settle for a lateral move for his next job.

    But becoming an offensive coordinator elsewhere in the NFL could provide a path toward eventually ascending to a head coaching role.

    It seems pretty clear by now that working on Kansas City's staff isn't enough for Bieniemy. Both of his predecessors, Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy, parlayed their time as Chiefs offensive coordinator into becoming NFL head coaches. 

    Time and again he has been passed over in coaching searches.

    Harold R. Kuntz @HaroldRKuntz3

    Teams Eric Bieniemy has interviewed for or had a request to be interviewed in the past 4 years:<br><br>Bengals, Dolphins, Jaguars, Chargers, Broncos, Saints, Falcons, Lions, Jets, Texans, Browns, Giants, Panthers, Bucs, Eagles.

    If Bieniemy becomes the architect of another dynamic offense without the services of Reid and Patrick Mahomes, then it would go a long way toward addressing perhaps the biggest critique—whether it's fair or not—of his resume.

    Full Dissident @hbryant42

    In both the case of Leftwich and Bienemy, I've heard the criticism that both have had the luxury of benefiting from offensively stacked franchises - Mahomes/Reid in KC, Brady/Arians in TB - and yet what is Josh McDaniels' resume without Tom Brady?

    Were Bieniemy to leave, Reid would be looking at a vastly different offensive staff in 2022. He will have to replace both his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator after Mike Kafka left to lead the New York Giants offense.

