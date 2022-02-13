Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Hopes to Watch Dr. Dre, Eminem Halftime Show Live

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson might have a Super Bowl to win, but he's still hopeful of catching a star-studded halftime show that includes Eminem, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar.

"I hope I get to watch it, honestly," he said to TMZ Sports (starting around the 1:25 mark).

McPherson explained how his duties in the locker room at halftime are typically limited as a member of the special teams unit. He doesn't spend much time there before he's back out on the field warming up for the second half.

That could theoretically allow him to enjoy the halftime show as it's happening, and the rookie said he'll be "super bummed" if he can't at least watch the performance on a TV screen.

Considering McPherson is a perfect 12-of-12 on field goals in the playoffs and nailed the game-winner in the AFC title game, he has earned some special privileges.

Granted, McPherson and his Bengals teammates might be in no mood for music if they're staring at a big deficit to the Los Angeles Rams following the first half.