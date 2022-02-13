Cowboys' Micah Parsons Wants Roughing-the-Passer Calls Reviewed, Hates Dirty Players

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons wants to see the NFL expand replay review to include roughing-the-passer penalties.

Speaking to Mike Florio and Chris Simms on PFT Live (h/t ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith), Parsons addressed the situation when asked about a controversial penalty called against him during the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I think some of these flags that they throw should be reviewable. I hate that that’s not reviewable," Parsons said. "Because those cost games."

The call came in the third quarter when Parsons' hand made contact with the side of Derek Carr's helmet as the Raiders quarterback scrambled out of the pocket to complete a pass to Hunter Renfrow.

Parsons went on to say he would never play dirty during games: "I will never play dirty. That’s not part of my game. I hate dirty players."

After a brief deliberation on the field, the officials assessed Parsons' a 15-yard roughing-the-passer penalty. The Raiders were set up with a 1st-and-10 from the Cowboys' 15-yard line instead of the 30-yard line. They scored a touchdown three plays later to take a 24-13 lead.

Las Vegas went on to beat the Cowboys 36-33 in overtime.

Parsons tweeted about his frustration after the game: "Lol this was roughing the passer! Never been a dirty guy! But can someone teach me how I could have played this better?!"

NFL team owners did consider voting on making roughing the passer a reviewable play last season during their annual meeting, but nothing came of it.

Parsons was a breakout star for the Cowboys as a rookie in 2021. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 30 quarterback hits, 20 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in 16 games.