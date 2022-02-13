Tom Brady Rumors: NFL Insiders Believe QB Will Return in July Despite Retirement

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

NFL fans may not have seen the last of Tom Brady.

The future Hall of Famer announced Feb. 1 he was retiring after 22 seasons. However, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported some around the league believe Brady could walk back his decision by July, describing it as a "definite and palpable sense that he will play again."

The 44-year-old seemed to entertain the idea of a comeback when discussing his retirement on his Let's Go! podcast.

"I'm just going to take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it, and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never," he said (via ESPN's Jenna Laine). "At the same time, I know that ... I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now."

Brady led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) in 2021, so it's not difficult to see why he'd believe he still has more in the tank. He also might want to write a different ending to his legendary career than losing in the divisional round.

Florio speculated Brady might see retirement as a mechanism to forge an exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While not unexpected, his announcement puts the Bucs in a difficult position.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

General manager Jason Licht did a good job of putting together a roster that could contend for a Super Bowl over a short window of time, but that plan backfires a bit when a team is looking at Blaine Gabbert or Kyle Trask as its starting quarterback.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Tampa Bay is "leaving the door open" for Brady should he want to keep playing in 2022. The franchise is also weighing the potential of a trade for Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson.

The Bucs can't wait forever for Brady. The longer Licht sits on his hands, the more he risks watching trade candidates or free agents land elsewhere.

Of course, things could get very interesting if Tampa Bay manages to land a Pro Bowl-caliber QB, only to watch Brady announce he's coming out of retirement.