Kyrie Irving Says He Doesn't Feel Guilt over Missing Nets Games Due to Vaccine

Joseph Guzy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets' losing streak hit 11 games with a loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday, and the team could end that streak at home Sunday with a win over the Sacramento Kings. However, star point guard Kyrie Irving won't be available because of New York City's vaccination mandate for indoor arenas.

Irving, who remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, is still unable to play at Barclays Center. However, he doesn't feel guilty about missing those games despite the team's recent struggles.

"There's no guilt that I feel. I'm the only player that has to deal with this in New York City because I play there," Irving told reporters Saturday. "If I was anywhere else in another city then it probably wouldn't be the same circumstances."

Of Brooklyn's remaining 26 games, Irving is only eligible to compete in nine. Following the franchise's trade of James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, not having Irving on the floor will put the Nets at a significant disadvantage.

Irving's comments come after Nets general manager Sean Marks said Friday that Irving still is "frustrated" by New York City's vaccination mandate.

“Kyrie is frustrated with the fact that he’s not able to be out there. All the conversations have been, ‘Look, I want to be there, I want to be around the team.’ He’s obviously hoping for things to look different in the future here, and for him to be able to participate in home and road games.”

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Despite the frustration, Irving and the Nets remain hopeful he'll be able to play at home in the near future.

“I’m keeping a positive mindset that anything can happen in the next few days or the next week. Just crossing my fingers that something can come up before All-Star break or after,” Irving said after a Feb. 6 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Irving has been one of Brooklyn's best players this season despite missing home games. Entering Saturday night, he was averaging 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from deep in 13 games.

If the Nets reach the playoffs and Irving is unavailable for the team's home games, it could become very difficult for the franchise to make a deep playoff run. It doesn't appear Irving is considering getting vaccinated, either, as he said last month he's sticking with his decision not to do so.

The Nets are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 29-27 record, 7.5 games behind the first-place Miami Heat in a tight race for the top spot.