Report: Ex-Broncos HC Vic Fangio Likely Won't Coach in 2022 After Declining DC Offers

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio reportedly will not coach in 2022 after declining several defensive coordinator offers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In addition to receiving defensive coordinator offers, Fangio interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching position, which ultimately went to former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

According to reports, the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers both pursued Fangio. It's unclear if they made him an offer, though.

The Broncos parted ways with Fangio following the 2021 season. In three seasons as head coach, he never had a winning season, going 19-30. Denver finished the 2021 season with a 7-10 record.

Fangio got his start in the NFL as a linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints in 1986. He remained in that role through 1994 before becoming defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers from 1995-98.

After that, Fangio served as defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 1999-2001 before becoming defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans from 2002-05. He was defensive coordinator for the 49ers and Chicago Bears.

Fangio's defenses have finished in the top 10 in points allowed and in total yards allowed nine times, per ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams, which speaks volumes to how great of a defensive assistant he has been over his career.

While Fangio reportedly isn't set to coach in 2022, Schefter reiterated that he will likely be one of the top defensive coordinator candidates in the 2023 hiring cycle, which doesn't come as a surprise.