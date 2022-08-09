Rams' Sean McVay Reveals He Signed Contract Extension After Super Bowl Win

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed to reporters Tuesday that he signed a contract extension this offseason to remain with the team for the foreseeable future.

McVay said the Rams will announce his extension when they complete a deal with general manager Les Snead.

McVay coached the Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals, their first championship since 1999. It was the team's second Super Bowl appearance in five seasons under McVay. His previous contract was set to end after 2023.

There had been some speculation that McVay was interested in transitioning from coaching to a broadcasting career. But McVay told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Feb. 25 that he was not pursuing any television opportunities and was committed to helping the Rams defend their title.

McVay's new contract didn't come together quickly, but he didn't complain. At the start of training camp, he told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times "we're in a good place" when asked about negotiations between him and the Rams. McVay noted that he felt an extension was "more than likely" to happen before the start of the regular season.

At 36 years old, McVay has established himself as one of the best coaches in the NFL in a short amount of time. He was named the NFL Coach of the Year in his first season in 2017. McVay coached Los Angeles to postseason appearances in four of his five seasons. He has a career record of 55-26 in the regular season and 7-3 in the playoffs.

McVay started his coaching career as an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008. He joined the Washington organization two years later in the same position and began his rise on the coaching ladder, serving as the team's tight ends coach before becoming offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016.

Though this extension locks him in for a few more years, McVay knows his time as head coach will not last forever. In the week leading up to the Super Bowl, he expressed a desire to start a family and spend time with them.

"I know I love football, and I'm so invested in this thing, and I'm in the moment right now," he said in February, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family, and I want to be able to spend time with them."

With McVay in the fold for the next few years, Los Angeles will remain one of the most competitive teams in the league.