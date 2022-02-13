Commanders' Chase Young Expects to Be Ready for Training Camp After Torn ACL Injury

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young had his 2021 season cut short by a torn ACL, but he is optimistic about his recovery.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that Young said his rehab is progressing and he believes he'll be recovered in time to participate in training camp this summer.

