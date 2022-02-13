James Harden 'Doesn't Have to Explain Anything' About Nets Exit, Kevin Durant Says

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Nets traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers at Thursday's deadline amid reports the veteran guard wanted out of Brooklyn.

Nets star Kevin Durant told reporters Saturday that Harden "doesn't have to explain anything" about his departure from Brooklyn.

"James doesn't have to explain anything to anybody," Durant said. "He's his own man. He makes his decisions on his career by himself. He doesn't owe anybody an explanation."

Durant's comments shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Feb. 5 that the four-time scoring champion wanted Harden to remain in Brooklyn:

"I think he wants, absolutely wants to continue with James Harden, stay the course with him. And listen, I think there's still a real good chance that's the case when we get past Thursday in the NBA with that 3 p.m. trade deadline."

However, Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters Friday that he wasn't surprised Harden was traded because as the deadline inched closer, "it seemed more apparent."

In addition, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Durant and Harden were barely communicating before the latter was traded to Philadelphia. Harden had reportedly cut off communication with his teammates to signal that he wanted to be traded.

Durant also commented on Harden's departure during Thursday's All-Star Game draft show on TNT, saying he thought "everybody got what they wanted" in the deal that sent Harden to Philly.

With Harden set to start a new chapter with the 76ers, Durant and the Nets will look to improve amid a 10-game losing streak. While it's unclear when Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and Ben Simmons will suit up for the franchise, the team will certainly be better with them in the lineup.

Nash already commented on the addition of Simmons, who hasn't played in nearly one year, telling reporters he's excited to see what the 25-year-old can do.

The Nets are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 29-26 record and will need to integrate Simmons and Co. as soon as possible to avoid sliding further in the standings.