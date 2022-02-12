Video: Sam Ryder Celebrates Hole-in-1 with Massive Beer Shower at Phoenix Open

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Sam Ryder was the latest recipient of a massive celebration after hitting a hole-in-one in front of the crowd surrounding the 16th hole at the Phoenix Open on Saturday.

On the 124-yard par-three, Ryder hit the ball to the left of the hole, and it rolled in for what was the best shot of the day. The people in attendance gave the 32-year-old a nice beer shower as they tossed their cans on the green.

There were so many cans thrown on the green that it took tournament officials a few minutes to clean them up before Brian Harman could take his shot.

Ryder's hole-in-one on the 16th hole at the Phoenix Open was the first since Francesco Molinari accomplished the feat in 2015. It is also the 10th ace on the 16th hole in tournament history.