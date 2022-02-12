NFL Rumors: Saints Don't Plan to Trade Michael Thomas, Want WR Back with Team in 2022

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After missing the entire 2021 season, Michael Thomas' future with the New Orleans Saints reportedly isn't as uncertain as it seemed.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints don't intend to trade Thomas and expect him back on the field in 2022:

"It seems the curiosity and saga surrounding Michael Thomas, the Saints' standout receiver, is coming to a close in a positive way for all parties. He's spent considerable time in New York after another setback with his [ankle], getting weekly treatments. That's where he has been really since the regular season ended. ... He is back in New Orleans now, he's been communicating with the team."

