Dolphins Rumors: Chargers' Frank Smith Interviews for OC Job on Mike McDaniel's Staff

With Mike McDaniel officially on board as head coach, the Miami Dolphins are working to fill out his staff for next season.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Los Angeles Chargers assistant Frank Smith is interviewing with the Dolphins about their vacant offensive coordinator position on Saturday.

In addition to Smith, The Athletic's Josh Kendall reported earlier this week the Dolphins are expected to interview Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London for the offensive coordinator position.

Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network reported on Thursday that Miami will also speak with former New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach and offensive assistant Curtis Johnson.

Per Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson, the Chargers finished the 2021 season with the NFL's 10th-best offensive line, which Smith oversaw as part of his duties. Left tackle Rashawn Slater was named to the All-Pro second team as a rookie.

The Chargers tied for 13th in pass-block win rate and ranked 21st in run-block win rate, per ESPN.

McDaniel figures to have a heavy influence on the Dolphins offense as head coach. He spent the past five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers as an assistant to Kyle Shanahan. The 38-year-old was named offensive coordinator for the 2021 season after serving as run-game coordinator from 2017 to 2020.

Smith has 12 years of experience as an NFL coach. He was the Chargers run-game coordinator and offensive line coach in 2021. He spent the previous six seasons as a tight ends coach with the Chicago Bears (2015-17) and Las Vegas Raiders (2018-20).

The Wisconsin native began his NFL career as an assistant offensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints from 2010 to 2014.